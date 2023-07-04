Oshkosh honors America with Fourth of July parade

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of people packed Main Street and Irving Avenue Tuesday, to celebrate the nation's 247th birthday by taking in the Oshkosh Fourth of July Parade.

Mark and Luke Heuchert were among those in attendance. They say they had a good time and enjoyed getting to see Mark's daughter Jocelyn twirl baton. The two also expressed their appreciation for life in America.

“Being here, being free, enjoying everything you want, it’s a great place to be," said Mark, "[I appreciate] the schooling, job opportunities and freedom," added Luke.

Vietnam Veteran Bruce Williams is a member of Amvets Post 7, which helped organize the parade. He says the parade went great, and expressed his gratitude for everyone who thanked him for his service during it.

He says he didn't get that same kind of appreciation when he first returned from Vietnam.

“They do now, not when we got back from Vietnam we didn’t," he said of the respect veterans are shown, "but everybody is getting more respect now.”

He says he still loves America though.

I'm very proud to have served my country," he said. "This is the best country in the world."

Independence Day festivities are set to continue Tuesday night in Oshkosh, with food trucks and fireworks in Menominee Park.

