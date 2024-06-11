Oshkosh home ordered to close following drug bust, court deems it "a public nuisance"

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police say the Winnebago County Circuit Court has ordered to close a home due to ongoing drug-related problems.

The court has deemed the home on 1402 Walnut Street as "a public nuisance," according to police.

The court order comes on the heels of a drug bust in the neighborhood.

Police said they conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Walnut Street last week. Seven people from Oshkosh — ranging from 35 to 74 years old — were arrested following the search warrant.

Police say nobody will be allowed to go into the home going forward, but they say they have the authority to enter it at any time to enforce and ensure compliance with the court's order.