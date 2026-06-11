Oshkosh hit by 94 mph winds, and more storms could be coming

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Winds reaching 94 mph tore through Oshkosh Wednesday night, causing widespread damage across Winnebago County and prompting warnings ahead of additional storms possible Thursday night.

The winds matched the strength of a Category 1 hurricane — and were just 2 mph short of Category 2 strength.

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Oshkosh hit by 94 mph winds, more storms on the way

Winnebago County Emergency Management Specialist Karoline Hopfensperger said the storm left a trail of damage across the area.

"So last night we had reports of power outages and fallen tree limbs," Hopfensperger said.

Houses were damaged and roads were closed. In video shared with NBC26, a tree came close to crushing an apartment building.

"Our city public works was out to help with clearing the debris and then our utility companies for restoring the power," Hopfensperger said.

The damage extended beyond Oshkosh. On Highway 45, between Fond du Lac and Oshkosh, a tree fell on a home.

With more storms in the forecast, Hopfensperger urged residents to prepare.

"Ways people can stay safe for the predicted storms tonight is that they can have multiple ways to receive emergency weather alerts," Hopfensperger said.

That includes activating emergency weather alerts on your phone or signing up for Alert Sense, the emergency alert service for Winnebago County. Experts say to use common sense — stay inside a sturdy building and away from windows, as flying debris can be deadly.

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