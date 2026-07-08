OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh is one of 17 communities to receive grant money to attract out-of-state workers, with $117,500 aimed at helping local manufacturing and healthcare sectors head off an impending retirement cliff.

The grant is part of a regional effort. Organizations in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Appleton, and Sheboygan also received funds to recruit talent — offering to help pay relocation costs and connect newcomers with local resources.

Applications will go through the City of Oshkosh Community Development Department. How to apply and which businesses will participate will be announced when the program launches in 2027.

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Oshkosh grant aims to attract out-of-state workers

Local advocates say the city's quality of life is a major selling point for prospective recruits. Michelle Rector, who helps at the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh, pointed to the city's nonprofit network as a key asset.

"There's a thriving nonprofit community amongst our community, and when nonprofits are working well together, that allows other aspects of the community to work well together," Rector said.

Shelby, a future UW-Oshkosh student, echoed that enthusiasm for the city.

"I would say it's a very vibrant city. I mean, it's on the coast of Lake Winnebago. It's very beautiful. There's definitely a lot to do. I'd say the downtown area, there's so many shops here, a lot of restaurants, just, it's always very lively, especially with EAA in the summer," Shelby said.

Evan Klum, a UW-Oshkosh student, said growing the city of ~67,000 people would benefit everyone.

"The city's typically pretty busy. As you can see right now, there's people all over the place. But even if we brought a little bit more people in, I don't think it'd be a bad idea — just for the economy and everything," Klum said.

For more information on the Onboard to Oshkosh initiative, visit this link. For information on the Talent Recruitment Grants, visit think link.

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