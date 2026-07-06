OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the record for most fireworks sold was set in 2022 at 461 million pounds. Dave Rosenau, an employee at Fireworks Nation, said this year is shaping up to continue that trend.

"Well, coming into it, we were expecting probably about a 10% raise up from last year. Not just in our company, but in fireworks in general. It's looking very promising. We'll hopefully meet that. So we'll see, but we're happy right now," Rosenau said.

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Oshkosh fireworks sales surge for America's 250th anniversary

Rosenau credits the healthy growth to excitement surrounding America's 250th anniversary.

"It's always funny that our country was started literally by spilling the tea and, you know, Britain blew a 13 colony lead. It's something to celebrate. You got to expect that a lot of people are gonna come out and really make sure it's a good time," Rosenau said.

Oshkosh resident Brenda Binder left the store with bags of fireworks. She celebrated the bicentennial in 1976 and wanted to go all out this year as well.

"I like the Roman candle with the bubbles and flowers. My husband requested some bottle rockets and then some sparkler things," Binder said.

Binder also had plans to share the celebration with others.

"We'll be at the neighbors today, and then later on, I'm gonna celebrate with some fireworks I purchased," Binder said.

Fireworks Nation is open year-round, serving customers for weddings, gender reveals, and even pest control — or simply for the fun of it.

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