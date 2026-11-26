OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Firefighters across the country work the holidays to keep our cities safe. On Thanksgiving, NBC 26 visited the team at Station 15 in Oshkosh as they cooked up their Thanksgiving meal.

For Captain Michael Stephens, the holiday doesn't change the mission.

"The need to serve the community doesn't stop because it's a holiday," Stephens said. "Actually, the holidays on occasion are some of our busiest days."

That service comes with a sacrifice.

"Working in the fire service obviously creates some issues with your home life," Stephens added. "We don't have a traditional Thanksgiving with our families."

Stephens has been doing this work since 1994, but he says it can be harder for younger firefighters to adapt.

That's the case for Rose Barclay, who has been with the Oshkosh fire crew for six months.

"So this is actually the first Thanksgiving where I haven't been at home with my family," Barclay said. "We're actually having Thanksgiving tomorrow with my family instead. They're making a turkey right now and I guess here we're also cooking together. We're having a good meal, so it's kind of like a second family at this point."

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Oshkosh firefighters trade family Thanksgiving for a station table

Still, the crew builds its own traditions inside the station.

"We're actually going to have your traditional Thanksgiving meal," Stephens said. "We decided that we would have a turkey and a ham with your traditional Thanksgiving fixings such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, the whole nine yards."

Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest days of the year for fire departments. Two years ago in 2024, home cooking fires spiked by 321% over the daily average, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

The fire crew at Station 15 was interrupted about five times in the few hours we spent with them, forcing them to pause their cooking. Before neighborhood reporter Hayden Bailey left, they told him that a group sit-down meal would have to wait until after their next call.

"It's kinda just another interruption. Like, that's what I'm here to do and I wouldn't be here if I didn't like doing it," Barclay said.

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