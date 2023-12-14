Watch Now
Oshkosh Fire Department: One person dead in house fire

Posted at 11:32 AM, Dec 14, 2023
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Fire Department said one person is dead following a house fire Thursday morning.

In a news release, the fire department said crews received a call at 4:50 a.m. for a structure fire at 1837 Ashland Street with people possibly still inside.

The first firefighters got to the scene at 4:54 a.m., where they saw some residents outside and heavy black some coming from the home, the release said.

Firefighters said one resident was found dead after searching the home.

The Oshkosh Police Department's Community Crisis Closet and the Red Cross are assisting the family, the release said.

Firefighters said the people living at the home were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm.

Investigators are working to determine the fire's cause.

