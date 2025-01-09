Oshkosh fire chief leaving department, taking on new role outside Wisconsin

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh's fire chief will soon be taking on a new role elsewhere in the country.

The city announced Thursday that Chief Mike Stanley has accepted the position of deputy fire chief in Greeley, Colorado.

Stanley's last day as Oshkosh's fire chief will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

“Mike shared with me that although this was a difficult personal and professional decision for him, the opportunity with the city of Greeley will allow him to best assist a number of his family members that reside in his home state of Colorado," Oshkosh Interim City Manager John Fitzpatrick said in a news release.

Stanley has served as Oshkosh's fire chief since 2018. Before working in the Fox Valley, Stanley held various positions in Aurora, Colo.