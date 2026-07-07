Oshkosh fans gather to watch Team U.S.A. take on Belgium

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Team U.S.A. fell to Belgium 4-1 in an elimination match, but fans in Oshkosh still packed Greene's Pour House at the Granary for a watch party organized by the local chapter of the American Outlaws.

The event drew a crowd two hours before kickoff, leaving no tables available by game time.

Jared Dittmer, a Team U.S.A. fan who has attended multiple watch parties at the venue, described the energy the gatherings bring.

"It's electric. I mean, we came here four years ago for the World Cup game against the Netherlands. It was packed to the bone as can be. And then we're here two weeks ago for the Australia game and it's quite the atmosphere. It gets rowdy in here for sure," Dittmer said.

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Oshkosh soccer fans gather to watch Team U.S.A. take on Belgium

The watch parties are organized by the Oshkosh chapter of the American Outlaws. Vice President Nate Boyce learned of the club in 2014 after hearing about the Neenah chapter.

"American Outlaws is the official chapter of U.S. soccer supporters. We like to meet every game that we can down here. Not everyone we have the drum out, but we like to get the drums going, we get chants going, it gets loud in here," Boyce said.

For fans like Ryan Pollack, the watch parties offer something beyond the game itself — a dedicated community for soccer supporters.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Packers just as much as the next guy, but it's so nice to have a community where you can just talk soccer and support the same team." Pollack said.

To find an American Outlaw Chapter near you, visit this link.

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