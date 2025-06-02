Watch Now
Oshkosh elementary student hit by car near school

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A student at the Emmeline Cook Elementary School in Oshkosh was hit by a car on Monday morning near the school, according to the Oshkosh Area School District.

On Monday morning before school started, a student unexpectedly entered Hazel Street and was struck by a vehicle near Emmeline Cook Elementary, according to a letter addressed to families.

Staff and emergency services responded right away, and the student was taken by ambulance to the hospital conscious and alert, according to the letter.

In the letter, Principal Michael Ruhl says the child's parent was contacted and followed them to the hospital.

"We are sending our thoughts and well wishes to the student and their family for a full and speedy recovery," the principal stated in the letter.

