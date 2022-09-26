Oshkosh Defense awarded $263M contract to make trailers for U.S. Army

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Defense was awarded a $263.2 million contract to produce Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System (EHETS) trailers for the U.S. Army.

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command. Oshkosh Defense will execute the contract with the support of its major subcontractor, Broshuis B.V.

Over a five-year period, it is estimated that 466 trailers and associated logistics products and support services will be made.

Oshkosh Defense will produce five test trailers for Product Verification Testing, Operational Testing, Logistics Development and Engineering Development, along with 68 production trailers.

“One of Oshkosh’s core competencies is partnering with our customers to develop and deliver vehicles and trailers specifically designed to meet stringent military requirements and survive the rigors of modern combat,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “The EHETS trailer is one such example of our commitment to meeting our customer’s mission requirements. We are proud that the U.S. Army has once again called on us to produce another mission-critical trailer,” Williams concluded.

The designed EHETS trailer is made to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) A1, currently in service with the U.S. Army. The combined HET A1 and EHETS system is designed to be self-loaded and unloaded and can haul a payload of up to 90 tons, allowing it to transport the heaviest Army tracked vehicles, including current and future versions of Main Battle Tanks, while also obtaining European road permissions at required payloads.

To learn more about Oshkosh Defense and the vehicles they make, visit oshkoshdefense.com/vehicles.