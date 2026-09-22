OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Common Council will consider a resolution Tuesday to establish a new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, on South Main Street in the city's Sawdust District.

The Sawdust District Entertainment Collaborative, which represents Fifth Ward Brewing and other businesses on South Main Street, requested the DORA. The area would allow community members to openly carry alcoholic beverages purchased from participating businesses during designated hours.

Fifth Ward Brewing owner Ian Wenger said the proposed DORA would be a big boost to businesses in the Sawdust District.

"We see thousands of cars drive by every single day, but it's the foot traffic that we're missing down here," Wenger said.

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Oshkosh council to vote on Sawdust District outdoor drinking area

Wenger said the South Main Street DORA would tie in with the existing DORA across the river on North Main Street, which was first established in 2022.

"We're all gonna be sharing customers and visitors in ways that we otherwise wouldn't be. The thought is that we're gonna be able to utilize the DORA as a way to collaborate with other businesses, whether it's the Arena or us. Kind of have it be one big fluid entertainment district that you can go from one spot to the other," Wenger said.

No additional costs are expected to police the Sawdust District DORA. City staff recommends approval of the resolution, but the Common Council must formalize any decision Tuesday.

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