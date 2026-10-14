OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Common Council tabled a resolution Tuesday night that would have banned automated license plate reading (ALPR) technology in the city, including Flock Safety cameras.

Council member Joe Stephenson was in support of redrafting Deputy Mayor Karl Buelow's resolution to remove some loopholes, specifically by referencing a similar proposal in Appleton.

"They specifically call out, we're only going to be using it for parking enforcement," Stephenson said. "I think the community was really asking us to say you can have your carve out for parking, but all those other uses they also would want to not see in the community."

Not all council members agreed on how to address the ALPR resolution. Mayor Matt Mugerauer argued at Tuesday's meeting that ALPR opposition comes from a small vocal minority, and that the majority of people are fine with the technology.

That comment drew a strong reaction from an audience member.

"Where are they?" the audience member called out.

"You had your chance to speak, it is now our time to speak, any further outbursts and you'll be leaving the room," Mugerauer said in response.

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Oshkosh council tables automated license plate reader cameras ban

Council member Paul Esslinger also acknowledged his aversion to the cameras' "spying" concerns, but noted the technology has helped law enforcement solve crimes.

"The other side of that is these are successful," Esslinger said. "Did we not have what was one of Wisconsin's most wanted we caught in Oshkosh because of these cameras?"

Several community members attended and spoke at Tuesday's meeting, including community organizer Cari Tetzlaff, who said she is against the cameras.

"I understand the reasoning for withdrawing the resolution to work on it," Tetzlaff said. "We heard loud and clear from a majority of our councilors that they were hearing us as citizens that we want this ban, and we want the ban stronger."

The ALPR resolution is expected to be considered again this November.

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