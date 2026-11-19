OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh City Council rejected buying City Center, a $12.5 million commercial property, in a unanimous vote Tuesday.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors.

Chanda Anderson owns Caramel Crisp, a local business in City Center.

"I'm a little disappointed. I was pretty excited for what the city could bring to downtown and do with the city center," Anderson said, "When I found out two years ago, I admit that I panicked a little bit. But through time, you come to accept what may happen. I'm gonna be here for my customers for as long as I can be and hopefully, things work out for the best."

Council member Paul Esslinger hinted that city redevelopment support could come from different channels beside direct ownership.

"There's kind of a Plan B, if you will, that still may involve the city of Oshkosh helping out in certain ways, but nothing like we had," Esslinger said.

Details of this Plan B are currently unavailable to the public, according to Esslinger. NBC 26 has submitted an open records request for documents pertaining to City Center, and will share what we learn as it comes out.

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Oshkosh council rejects $12.5 million purchase of downtown City Center

Deputy Mayor Karl Buelow emphasized the benefits of a redevelopment.

"The idea of being able to exponentially grow the tax base of what that can produce down at city center is extremely attractive and I still think it's something that needs to be pursued," Buelow said.

The Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation is working with City Center to find investors. In a statement, it said it remains optimistic for a future public-private partnership.

For now, the city is stepping back from buying the property. Any future redevelopment will depend on current owners.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.