Oshkosh Corp, Feeding America team up to fight hunger with 'Feed the Body, Feed the Soul' food drive

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Volunteers from across the region came out to Oshkosh Arena Thursday to help fight hunger at the sixth annual Feed the Body, Feed the Soul food drive.

Organizers from Oshkosh Corp. and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin — who put on the event together — say about 1,000 volunteers came out to pack around 250,000 pounds of rice to be given to local food pantries.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO Patt Habeck says the food volunteers packed will make a big difference in people's lives, and thanked all the volunteers for helping take on the problem of hunger.

“We always say that we can only do things together," Habeck said. "We can only solve hunger when we do it together, we can only really tackle the need that’s in Wisconsin when we do it together. An event like this where we bring so many people together at one time … this is when we get to put it all into action and have everybody in one room working towards it together.”

Habeck said she expected to reach one million pounds in total packed throughout the six years of drive at some point on Thursday.