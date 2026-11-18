OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Common Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to ban automated license plate reading technology, like Flock cameras, in the city, with a few exceptions. The vote caps off a debate over ALPRs that started back in April of this year.

Deputy Mayor Karl Buelow proposed the ban, which includes two exceptions for ALPRs — those being used for parking enforcement and controlling access to areas.

"I think parking enforcement makes a lot of sense. It's a completely different style of system, the way that it operates. There are some car washes that use ALPR for monitoring traffic coming in and out. There's some small limited uses that don't feed into the ALPR database," Buelow said.

Some community members I spoke with told me they wish the bill had gone further.

"I and many others would have loved to have seen that omitted. Full, total ban on everything," Adam Bartlett said, who owns the Eroding Winds record shop in Oshkosh and has been active in the fight against ALPRs.

"If this is what we get, if everything else is banned, but they're still going to use it to read some license plates on cars that are parked, that's an acceptable concession," Bartlett said.

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Oshkosh Common Council bans automated license plate reader cameras

But not everyone on the council agreed on the ban.

"This was political posturing in my opinion," said council member Paul Esslinger, who voted against the proposal. He questioned its need in the first place.

"The fact of the matter is in 2027, there was no money in the budget for any of these cameras. So why are we busying ourselves saying we're not going to do this when we had no money to do it anyway?" Esslinger said.

Despite the disagreement, council member Joe Stephenson told me that compromise on this topic wasn't an option.

"We did talk a little bit last night about a potential middle ground with ALPR. I know I've been vocal that there really isn't a middle ground with ALPR. Either you have them or you don't have them, and in this instance, we voted to not have them," Stephenson said.

The Oshkosh Common Council also voted on multiple other hot topic issues for the city, which you can expect NBC26 to cover in the comings days.

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