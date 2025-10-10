Oshkosh City Councilor resigns as City considers purchasing downtown property

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh City Council member Kris Larson announces his resignation, as the City considers purchasing a downtown property, home to Larson's restaurant, Becket's.

On Thursday, Larson posted to his social media a resignation letter addressed to city manager Rebecca Grill, Mayor Matt Mugerauer and city clerk Cheryl Pionke.

In the statement, Larson references discussions to purchase the downtown City Center, where Becket's is located.

"I feel that it is important, before any discussion at all happens on this subject, that I am not just recused from the specific conversations, but in the interest of making the process as transparent as possible, removed from the body that may be purchasing property where I make a living and more," Larson said in his statement.

Larson said he needs to be able to negotiate on behalf of Becket's employees if the purchase moves forward.

The City is considering purchasing the City Center as they discuss the possibility of relocating City Hall, part of Oshkosh's 10-year capital improvement plan.

"It has truly been a pleasure to serve Oshkosh, and I can honestly say it has been a ton of fun as well," Larson also said. "I am encouraged by the positive changes we have seen in the last year and look forward to watching many more occur."

