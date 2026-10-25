OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — With Halloween less than a week away, Oshkosh parents and community leaders are sharing reminders on how to stay safe during the spooky season.

First Congregational Church hosted a trunk-or-treat event Sunday, where church members gathered to talk about safety ahead of city-wide trick-or-treating.

"Oshkosh is a really safe city to go trick or treating in," said church member Kristopher Ulrich.

When I asked Ulrich for his number one tip to stay safe on Halloween night, he emphasized the importance of staying together and visible.

"Your kids should go in groups. It's more fun and then you're more visible to anybody who might be going a little too fast or not paying attention. A big blob of people is easier to see than just one," Ulrich said.

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Oshkosh churches share Halloween safety tips at trunk-or-treat events

Church leaders also shared safety recommendations. Rev. Julie Eklund suggested only going to houses with their porch light on. She added that Sunday's event was a way the church was taking Halloween safety into their own hands.

"The purpose for the church to do trunk or treat is to show love of neighbor, to create a safe space. To show that Halloween can be an opportunity to give love to our neighbors and those that just want to have a safe space to have fun," Eklund said.

Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church was also hosting its own trunk-or-treat event Sunday.

Pastor Connie Weiss shared a personal experience that emphasizes the importance of safety during Halloween.

"I grew up in Font du Lac, when I was a child, and we had a classmate actually killed on Halloween and it always stuck with me, but I see this as a safe alternative for children," Weiss said.

In addition to practicing safety while out and about, Weiss also encouraged parents to check their children's candy after trick-or-treating.

Trick-or-treating hours in Oshkosh are 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween night.

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