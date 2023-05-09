Oshkosh businesses thrive despite challenges

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — As Oshkosh Economic Development Week gets underway, local experts say businesses are doing well, despite a few challenges.

Tricia Rathermel, President and CEO of the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation, explained that while "the unemployment rates we have are absolutely record low," the support systems required to care for the needs of the expanding workforce are lagging behind.

"Some of the challenges we see are similar to what we see on a national level, childcare is one of them," said Rathermel.

Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Director Colan Treml says business needs are outstripping the capabilities of the workforce as well.

"No matter if you're retail, a restaurant, manufacturer, everybody's hurting in the job force," Treml said.

Some local business owners like Kyle Faust say it's not all bad news though. Faust owns Winners Sports Bar and Grill on Main Street, and says his restaurant is "not having any staffing issues."

Faust did say however he has seen costs going up, but he's done his best to keep the burden off his customers.

"I think most people understand that across the board prices are going up," Faust said. "We're adjusting with it, but if you have a good product and good atmosphere I think people will pay more."

A few blocks down from Winners Sports Bar, The Pampurr'd Pet owner Kristi Meredith says she's seeing competition from big box stores, but says overall, business is good.

"We still see new people getting pets in, spoiling them and things like that," said Meredith. "So I think overall from my aspect it's going pretty well."

