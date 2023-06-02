Oshkosh Businesses pleased with Washburn Street Construction, despite impact on sales

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The section of Washburn Street between Dickinson Avenue and 20th Street in Oshkosh has been closed since early May to allow crews to work on the road's asphalt. Many businesses along the road seem happy with the work, but have still seen it negatively impact their sales.

Larry Popp owns Originals Mall of Antiques, which sits off Washburn in the middle of the construction zone. He says the closure has deterred many customers from coming to his business, causing a big drop in his sales numbers.

“People when they see all the trucks, barricades and stuff, they’re not gonna take the time [to come to our store]," Popp said. "That’s why our business was down 40%.”

While Popp says the closure was a hassle for customers at times, he says things are starting to return to normal now and says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and their contractors "did a great job," with the project.

Ed Brunk agrees with Popp. Brunk is the store manager at Quest Interiors, a few yards down the road from Originals, and says the project managers did a great job communicating what was going on, and doing their best to accommodate his business.

“We knew there was gonna be some dirt, dust and disruption, but they kept it to a minimum so we were really pretty happy," said Brunk.

He says the construction caused some confusion among customers trying to get to the store, but says the new road is "beautiful."

“It’s nice to have the wider shoulder, the nice smooth asphalt, and made the end of our driveway a little wider," he said. "Makes it easier for your trucks and customers to get in and out, so we’re pleased.”

Oshkosh Director of Public Works James Rabe explained that the city partnered with WISDOT to help plan the work. While the city isn't managing the construction, Rabe expects the work on Washburn and the related project on Osborn Avenue to both finish about the second week of June.