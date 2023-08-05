Oshkosh Arena reopens

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — After being shut down by the City of Oshkosh over fire code violations, Oshkosh Arena has been approved to reopen its doors.

The arena, which serves as the home of the Wisconsin Herd and Wisconsin GLO basketball teams, was shut down on July 26 after the city says inspections found multiple fire code violations that weren't properly addressed.

Fire Chief Mike Stanley said one of his primary concerns was the fire alarm system, which was not set to notify anyone of a fire.

Stanley said on Friday morning that the arena had made all the necessary fixes, and could reopen.

According to arena officials, Oshkosh Arena is set to host the GLO and Global Women's Basketball Association (GWBA) playoff games on Saturday and Sunday.