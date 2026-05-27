OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh has approved a ~$500,000 concrete rehabilitation project for Witzel Avenue, targeting patchwork repairs along the corridor. The project has no set start date, but the city said it will post signage in advance to give drivers notice before construction begins.

For daily commuters, the road's condition has long been a frustration.

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Oshkosh approves $500K Witzel Avenue repaving project

"It's a pretty bumpy road, being concrete. It has a lot of heaves and a lot of potholes," Lowell Wickman said.

Justin Gierach, Oshkosh Engineering Division Manager, said the work will focus on pavement replacement and minor utility repairs.

"Ultimately, what you'll see is just the new pavement, and again, it'll be patchwork throughout the project limits. There will be some minor utility patching that goes on to fix a few areas that we found some defects that want to just get it corrected before the new concrete goes on," Gierach said.

But for residents who live along the corridor, deteriorating pavement is only part of the problem. Many say speeding is an equally serious concern.

"People speed down the street like you cannot believe. 60 easily on a regular basis," Julie Arps said.

Some neighbors say the road's design needs to change to address safety, not just surface conditions.

"So one of my thoughts was, and it's controversial, is to put a center turn lane in and make it a 3 lane rather than a 4 lane. I think with the speed of the traffic going through here, that might slow things down, make it safer for everyone," Wickman said.

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