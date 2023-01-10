Oregon/Jackson Street bridge opens Tuesday in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Crews have completed their work earlier than expected on the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in Oshkosh. The bridge opened Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Structures announces the bridge is now open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The bridge had been closed since Monday morning as crews worked to install a new gearbox and components on the north leaf span of the bridge.

WisDOT says crews completed installation earlier than anticipated, and the bridge opened shortly before noon. Wednesday's anticipated closure will not be necessary, and the bridge will remain open.

The bridge first closed in May, after a set of gears needed to raise and lower it was found to be stripped on the south leaf span. Six months later, the replacement parts finally arrived, allowing the bridge to be repaired in November.

The two gearboxes are instrumental in opening and closing each span of the bridge, WisDOT says.