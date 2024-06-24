One person killed after being hit by train in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — One person was killed after being hit by a train in Oshkosh.

Police say they got a 911 call at approximately 6:53 p.m. for a man hit by a northbound train at the intersection of East Parkway Avenue.

Officers located a 23-year-old man from Oshkosh when they arrived. The man was pronounced dead the scene.

If anyone has information about the crash, you are asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700. You can also remain anonymous by contacting the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or through the P3 App.