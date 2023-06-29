One person injured in Oshkosh officer-involved shooting

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police say one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Oshkosh.

According to a news release from the Oshkosh Police Department, officers got the call at about 6:18 a.m. near the Mill Street boat launch for an intoxicated male walking around with a loaded rifle.

Authorities say when officers located the man, they tried de-escalating the situation by talking with the subject, but the man refused to put down the rifle. Officers also tried using less-lethal rounds, but the man kept holding the gun. The man then raised and pointed the rifle at police, which is when an officer fired his duty rifle. The subject was hit once, according to police.

Police say the officer is not injured, but the involved person in the shooting was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no threat to the public and authorities are not looking for any additional individuals relating to the shooting, according to police.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The sheriff's office will release more information when it's available.