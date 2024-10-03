One dead following accident on 9th Avenue, Oshkosh Police investigating

UPDATE: The 21-year-old motorcycle driver has died from his injuries, says police.

Roads have reopened since yesterday, and the accident is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Roads are closed on 9th Avenue in Oshkosh between Cumberland Trail and Washburn Street as police investigate an accident, the Oshkosh Police Department says.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, officers were called to an accident on 9th Avenue involving a motorcycle traveling west and a vehicle heading south on Graceland Drive.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities ask that anyone who might have information about this incident to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to stay anonymous, you can reach out to the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.