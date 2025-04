OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A fatal fire in Oshkosh on Sunday morning has claimed the life of one person, according to the Oshkosh Fire Department.

The department responded to the fire at 1634 Burdick Street where they found a resident in the home. The person was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Another resident was not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.