Man arrested after weapon incident in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 38-year-old man was arrested in Winnebago County following an incident involving a weapon, according to Oshkosh police.

Police said that at 6:07 p.m., people on the 1800 block of W. Murdock Avenue in Oshkosh told police that a weapon was fired in the direction of their home.

According to police, officers followed a suspicious to a home, where they took the man into custody. Police said they found weapons.

Police said that no one was injured, and there's no threat to the public.

Oshkosh police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 920-236-570.