OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Highway 21 construction has rerouted southbound traffic across Omro's only bridge, cutting off access to businesses on the south side of town. Local shops and restaurants are feeling the financial strain, but some are finding creative ways to keep serving their customers.

Dauntless Soul Brew Company set up a temporary coffee trailer in north Omro to reach customers who can no longer easily access the south-side shop.

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Omro businesses adapt to Highway 21 construction

Angie Joner, a barista at Dauntless Soul Brew Co., said the impact was immediate.

"We saw, like, a 25% decrease in sales at that time once the road construction started."

The move to the trailer location struck an emotional chord with regulars.

"This trailer was our original location. We were in the courtyard in downtown Omro. I was told the first day there were people crying. They were so happy to see Dauntless on this side of the bridge," Joner said.

Dauntless Soul Brew Company is not the only business affected. Fox Lanes, a bar and bowling alley, has also seen a drop in traffic. Bartender Riken Frost said the community has shown up in a meaningful way.

"It has been pretty nice seeing the community kind of rile together. Everyone on this side of town, when they come over here, they're staying a while and ordering a lot when they're here, so it's always good," Frost said.

Beyond business owners, employees are also feeling the effects. Frost said his tips have taken a hit.

"Yeah, it has obviously gone down with less people here. I don't make as much money in tips, but thankfully I'm not 100% reliant on my tips. I get paid a very, very good, reasonable wage for working down here as a bartender and a server," Frost said.

According to the DOT, southbound traffic on the bridge is planned to resume in early June. Dauntless Soul Brew Company plans to keep its coffee trailer open until then.

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