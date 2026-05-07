OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Department of Transportation's Highway 21 project will close the Omro Bridge for 20 days starting next Wednesday — down from the originally planned 40 days.

The closure blocks all southbound bridge traffic in Omro, cutting the city in half. Anyone traveling by vehicle from north Omro to the south side will be forced to reroute, turning a short drive into a 20-minute detour.

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Omro bridge closure shortened to 20 days

City officials are working to minimize the impact on school bus routes.

Mary Berndt, Omro's new mayor, said the city is coordinating with law enforcement to allow buses to cross southbound after school.

"We are working with our law enforcement and trying to get it so that they can block off and allow the buses to come back," Berndt said.

Local businesses say they are bracing for the impact of the closure on top of construction that was already underway. LaRae Simonis, owner of Dauntless Soul Brew Company, a coffee shop just off Main Street, said business had been strong before construction began.

"Before the construction started, we just moved here in December. Business was booming, and then construction happened and we've probably been down about 20 to 25%," Simonis said.

Dauntless Soul Brew Company says it will adapt by offering delivery for orders over $50. The business says it may also sell products out of a van in north Omro.

Shari Chapman, owner of K&B Treats, said her business is committed to finding solutions for customers.

"We've always been [there] for our customers and we've proven that over and over and over again. We'll find a way. If there's a way ,we will find a way," Chapman said.

Even after the Omro Bridge construction finishes, the full Highway 21 project is expected to last until August.

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