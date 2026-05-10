Officer-involved shooting at Fleet Farm in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An officer-involved shooting occurred Sunday morning at Fleet Farm in Oshkosh, resulting in one man being hospitalized, authorities said.

Around 8 a.m., Oshkosh police were dispatched to Fleet Farm at 177 N. Washburn St. after reports of an adult male carrying a handgun, according to the department.

When a uniformed officer arrived, they encountered the man, who was armed, police said. The officer discharged their weapon, striking the individual. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no active threat to the community and no other suspects are believed to be involved.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation of the incident. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at dojcommunications@doj.state.wi.us.