NTSB releases preliminary reports on AirVenture week crashes

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) released preliminary reports on Thursday for two deadly crashes that took place during EAA AirVenture in July.

According to the report, a single-engine T-6 Texan airplane took off from Wittman airport on July 29th, and climbed as high as 3,900 feet before it "descended rapidly" into Lake Winnebago, killing both the plane's occupants Devyn Collie-Reiley and Zach Colliemoreno. The NTSB has not released a cause for the crash.

That same day, the report said, an ELA Eclipse 10 gyroplane crashed into a Rotorway 162F helicopter while attempting a turn 250 feet above the EAA grounds. Both aircraft then crashed into the ground and EAA officials say helicopter occupants Mark Peterson and Thomas Volz were killed, the the gyroplane's two occupants were injured.

Collie Reiley's sister Calyn Collie recalled her sister as a passionate pilot, and "the model older sister."

"Her love of flying was from a young age…" said Collie.

According to the NTSB, both reports are preliminary and subject to change.

