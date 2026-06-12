No public threat after disturbance near UW-Oshkosh

UPDATE: Police have cleared the area near John Avenue and McKinley Street after responding to a disturbance involving nearly a dozen people, according to the UW Oshkosh Police Department.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the campus community at this time.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officials learned that what was believed to be a gunshot was actually a person lighting off a firework in the air.

No one was injured and no arrests were made, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5755.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Oshkosh police are asking the public to avoid the area of John Avenue and McKinley Street as they investigate a weapons complaint near the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh campus.

As of 3 a.m., law enforcement personnel were active in the area. Campus police are assisting in the investigation, led by the Oshkosh Police Department.

No additional details have yet been provided.

NBC 26 has reached out to both departments and will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.