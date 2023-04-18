New mayor, council members, take their seats in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A dramatically different Oshkosh Common Council met for the first time Tuesday.

After losing their election bids, Council Members Courtney Hansen, Bill Miller, and Aaron Wojciechowski were replaced by Joseph Stephenson, Karl Buelow, and Paul Esslinger and with former Mayor Lori Palmeri stepping down to take a position in the State Assembly, former Deputy Mayor Matt Mugerauer was sworn in as the city's new mayor.

Mugerauer said he believes the biggest challenge for the new look Council...will be trying to balance new growth with expected budget restrictions.

“I tend to believe our biggest challenge is our finances..." he said "Doing as much as we possibly can, making the best use of every dollar that we get from the taxpayers of Oshkosh and trying to have the biggest impact we possibly can.”

During the Council meeting, Council Member Lynnsey Erickson was chosen by her peers to take Mugerauer's old spot as deputy mayor. She says budget limits will force the city to decide how it wants to pursue diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“I think we’ve seen over the last couple of years some of the emerging issues around diversity, equity and inclusion and sustainability…" said Erickson. "...It’s really coming to a point where, if we’re committed to this work, what does that look like from a staffing perspective and how do we reflect that priority within our budget?”

Mugerauer explained that his primary duty as mayor is to lead Common Council and most of the executive power in Oshkosh rests with City Manger Mark Rohloff.

As mayor, Mugerauer says he'll work with the rest of the council to create more affordable housing, and will prioritize being available for the citizens of Oshkosh when they need him.

“Any time you’re looking for something, we need to be here for you, that’s one thing you can count on," he said. "You want to reach out, you want to engage on a topic, please do so. We should be, and I will be ready to listen to those concerns.”

