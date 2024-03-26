New Froedtert Thedacare Health, Inc. campus coming to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A new healthcare center is coming to downtown Oshkosh.

Froedtert Thedacare Health, Inc. leaders announced the groundbreaking of a new health campus that will be located at 250 W. 6th Avenue in Oshkosh on the Fox River.

“By creating this health campus in Oshkosh, we have the opportunity to continue providing compassionate care to the people in this region,” Froedtert ThedaCare Health, Inc. CEO Cathy Jacobson said in a news release. “It will also allow our patients to experience the best of our system, through additional care options and locations.”

Froedtert Thedacare said nearly 73 percent of Oshkosh residents live east of I-41. But most of the current healthcare services are on the west side of the interstate. Leaders said those who live on the east side are more than 15 minutes away from a hospital or emergency room.

“We want to continue improving the health of those living in the area by offering care to more of our communities, including emergency, primary and specialty care,” Froedtert ThedaCare Health, Inc. President Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFM said in the release. “When minutes count, it is critical to have local access to comprehensive emergency care to support the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

The healthcare system said the Oshkosh hospital is an $84 million investment. It will be open 24/7, 365 days a year and is expected to be approximately 85,000 square feet. Leaders said the hospital will have emergency care, inpatient beds, 24/7 computed tomography scans, x-ray, ultrasound, mammogram, MRI, lab services, retail pharmacy, ambulatory surgery center, and a medical office building.

Construction of the new Oshkosh hospital is expected to be complete in 2025. It is expected to bring 60 new jobs.

Froedtert Thedacare Health broke ground on a new hospital in Fond du Lac last month.

Froedtert Health and ThedaCare finalized an agreement to merge on Jan. 1, 2024.