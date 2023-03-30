Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodOshkosh

Actions

Multiple fire departments respond to Oshkosh hotel fire

Oshkosh Fire Department
City of Oshkosh Fire Department
Engine 16 sits at 101 Court street in Oshkosh.
Oshkosh Fire Department
Posted at 2:46 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 15:51:48-04

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Fire Department, along with multiple other teams, responded to a structure fire at The Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel Thursday at 10:56 a.m.

According to a release, the first crew on the scene reported high heat and heavy smoke at a south side door to the building. The fire was located in a back stairway and was quickly extinguished.

Hotel staff assisted the Oshkosh Police Department in evacuating guests safely. No injuries were reported.

The Town of Oshkosh Fire Department along with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue and The Village of Fox Crossing Fire Department provided assistance.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Oshkosh Reporter Seth Humeniuk