Multiple fire departments respond to Oshkosh hotel fire

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Fire Department, along with multiple other teams, responded to a structure fire at The Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel Thursday at 10:56 a.m.

According to a release, the first crew on the scene reported high heat and heavy smoke at a south side door to the building. The fire was located in a back stairway and was quickly extinguished.

Hotel staff assisted the Oshkosh Police Department in evacuating guests safely. No injuries were reported.

The Town of Oshkosh Fire Department along with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue and The Village of Fox Crossing Fire Department provided assistance.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.