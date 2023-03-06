Miss Oshkosh, Miss Oshkosh Teen crowned

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Taylor Swanson, a University of Wisconsin Oshkosh student, was crowned Miss Oshkosh 2023 over the weekend.

Swanson was awarded over $3,000 in scholarships for winning the highest overall interview award, the Spirit of Miss America Award and the Miss Oshkosh title.

The competition awarded almost $11,000 in scholarships thanks in part to sponsors and supporters including the Oshkosh Area Women's Association.

Majoring in psychology, Swanson chose Metal Health Mindfulness as her social impact initiative and is excited to work with the community and encourage people of all ages to discuss mental health.

Miss Oshkosh Scholarship Organization

"I am ready to make my mark and presence known," Swanson said. "If you see me out and about, come say hi."

Swanson competed against five other people for the crown. Addyson Wachholz was named first runner up with Bella Vanderloop taking second runner up.

On the same night, Madelyn Rutkowsk was crowned Miss Oshkosh Teen 2023.

Ruthkowski's social impact initiative is "P.E.B.B.L.E.S." Providing Educational Building Blocks for Lower Economic Schools.

Miss Oshkosh Scholarship Organization

"I'm looking forward to spreading community awareness about schools in need here in Oshkosh," Rutkowski said. "I'd like to create a discussion on how we as a community can work with our school district to eliminate some of the inequities."

Both young women will compete at the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition for the titles of Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin's Teen, June 21 to 24 at Alberta Kimball Auditorium in Oshkosh.

A full list of 2023 finalists and award winners is below.

Miss Oshkosh 2023: Taylor Swanson

Miss Oshkosh 2023 1st Runner Up: Addyson Wachholz

Miss Oshkosh 2023 2nd Runner Up: Bella Vanderloop

Miss Oshkosh's Teen 2023: Madelyn Rutkowski

Miss Highest Overall Interview: Taylor Swanson

Miss Non-Finalist Highest Overall Interview: Aryssa Wright

Miss Non-Finalist Talent: Aryssa Wright

Miss Red Carpet: Bella Vanderloop

Teen Non-Finalist Talent: Kendall Larson

Teen Non-Finalist Evening Gown and On-Stage Question: Kendall Larson

Spirit of Miss America: Taylor Swanson

Highest Ticket Sales: Addyson Wachholz

Producer’s Scholarship: Kendall Larson & Aryssa Wright