Miss America visits Oshkosh to open “A Women Who Can” exhibit

NBC26 (OSHKOSH) — “We are the women who can" —that's the statement and platform Grace Stanke has held through her many years of pageantry. And it's now hung in the Oshkosh Public Museum.

Oshkosh has been the home of the Miss Wisconsin Pageant for 60 years, and the place where Grace Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in 2022. Now, Stanke has joined only 2 other Miss America competitors to take home the crown as both Miss Wisconsin and Miss America.

“I have been able to connect with some former Miss Americas and to hear from them and get advice,” said Stanke. “Miss America is a role model both during her year as Miss America, and after. And to be part of this incredible group of women has truly changed my life, and I can only hope it has changed theirs as well.”

After only a few months in as Miss America she has become a role model for little girls like Noele Huf. Noele and her mother Anna traveled to see Miss America Sunday to show Noele what an inspiration Stanke is.

“She's making a difference," Anna Huf said. "She has made Wisconsin proud and I would be so honored if that was Noele’s role model."

Miss America will finish up her Wisconsin tour Monday at Two Rivers, but her exhibit will be open until July 31st.