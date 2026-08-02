OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Volunteers and community organizations are filling gaps in Menasha's tornado recovery effort, setting up donation hubs and work crews across the city as residents continue to rebuild.

While local government works to repair damage, community-run charities have appeared throughout the area. One church launched a donation drive-thru after seeing the city struggle to handle an influx of people in need.

Senior Pastor Dan Sharp of Pentecostals of the Fox Cities said the work is personal for his congregation.

"We have several people in our church that were hit by the storm," Sharp said. "So, we sent crews out to clean up those neighbors and working in those neighborhoods. We've helped a lot of people and that's what the church is all about. That's what the kingdom of God is about."

On the corner of Appleton and Seventh, another community hub has sprung up, offering clothes, food, diapers, and more to those affected.

Adam Rodriguez, owner of Rodriguez Renovations LLC, said his connection to Menasha brought him out to help.

"I'm originally a Menasha native, grew up and graduated from Menasha," Rodriguez said. "Just couldn't be home and not give a hand where I could. Just felt like I kind of owe that back to Menasha."

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Menasha community rallies around tornado victims

The effort is not slowing down. Sharp said his church plans to give out free brats and burgers to the community on Sunday.

"One of the reasons that we're doing this is this is what Jesus did," Sharp said. "He spent a lot of time with people that were in need. Everywhere he went, people thronged him. People that had needs. He ministered to their needs and that's what the church is about."

Those who want to volunteer can visit the Volunteer Reception Center at 1478 Midway Road in Menasha. To donate to NBC26's tornado relief fund, text "NBC26" to 50155 or visit this link.

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