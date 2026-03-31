Matt Lewis steps down as UW Oshkosh men's basketball coach

OSHKOSH — UW Oshkosh men’s basketball coach Matt Lewis has stepped down after eight seasons at the helm of one of Division III's best basketball programs.

Lewis confirmed his decision to NBC 26 Tuesday morning, saying he and his family will be moving to Illinois for his wife's job.

“It has been an amazing run at Oshkosh,” Lewis told NBC 26 in a text message. “14 years that changed our lives forever.”

Lewis went 141-62 over his eight seasons, including an NCAA Division III championship in 2019.

Before taking over the head coaching job, Lewis spent six years as an assistant at UWO. He took over as interim coach in 2018-19 and earned the full-time job after leading the Titans to the national title.

In the seven seasons since, the best tournament finish for UWO was an Elite Eight run in 2023. The Titans have not made the NCAA Tourament since.

UW Oshkosh has yet to confirm the news. This article will be updated with more details when available.