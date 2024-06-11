Man who suffered injuries in Oshkosh attack incident has died, police say

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 56-year-old man who Oshkosh police say was the victim in an attack has died.

Police say the victim died Monday night at a local hospital. Police say his death was caused by injuries he sustained during the attack on May 21 at the Wisconsin Resource Center. According to the Wisconsin Health Services, the WRC is a mental health service facility for state prisoners.

Police say neither one of the individuals involved was an employee at the facility.

Police are referring a first-degree intentional homicide charge against the 41-year-old suspect to the district attorney's office.

According to the DHS's website, the Wisconsin Resource Center "is a leader in the development of innovative treatment methods for state prison residents in need of specialized mental health services. These services restore their potential to live a full, rewarding life in the community."