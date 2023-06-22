Man taken into custody after threatening to kill someone while holding axe

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man was taken into custody by the Oshkosh Police Department after yelling he wanted to kill someone while holding a large pick axe.

Oshkosh Police Officers say they were notified at 10:15 a.m. that a male walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Washington Avenue was yelling that he wanted to kill someone while holding a large pick axe.

Officers stated the man would not comply with commands to drop the axe and continued to walk toward people in the area.

Police report they were able to get in front of the man and deployed a less lethal impact munition, minimizing injury to the male while keeping the public and responding officers safe.

The male was taken to a local hospital where he was evaluated by a crisis worker with Winnebago County Human Services. The man was then taken into custody where he is awaiting several charges at the Winnebago County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.