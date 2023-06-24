Man in custody after threatening people with pick axe in Oshkosh Thursday

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A scary scene unfolded on Washington Ave. in Oshkosh Thursday afternoon, as police say a man was arrested and taken into custody after threatening people with a pick axe.

Police announced Thursday afternoon that a man had been walking up and down the 100 block of Washington Ave with the weapon and "yelling that he wanted to kill someone."

According to the police report, the man wouldn't comply with officers' orders, when he continued walking toward people with the pick axe, officers used a "less lethal impact munition" to subdue and eventually arrest him. Police said the man was then taken to a local hospital, before being booked into Winnebago County Jail.

William Kohanski says he lives two blocks from the section of Washington Ave. where the man was arrested. While he didn't see the incident, Kohanski says he's still going to take extra precautions to keep himself safe.

“Well the first thing I’m gonna do is lock my doors at night, probably during the day now for a little bit too," he said, "even if they got the guy, it’s still gonna make me feel a little bit uncomfortable. [I'll] definitely be watching my back when I jump on the bus, and do some things out on the town at night.”

NBC 26 reached out to Oshkosh Police for further comment, but they declined. When contacted, the District Attorney's office did confirm that a man is being held in connection with this incident but said he has not yet been charged and declined to release any further information.

NBC 26 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.