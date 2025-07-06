Man found dead from stab wounds in Oshkosh's Menominee Park; suspect in custody

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a "physical altercation" turned deadly in Oshkosh's Menominee Park Saturday night, police say.

The Oshkosh Police Department is now investigating a homicide that took place inside Menominee Park near the 1200 block of E. Irving Ave, according to a media release from Sergeant Chris Gorte.

Responding officers found a man in the driver's side of a vehicle dead from multiple stab wounds around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the release. Officers were originally dispatched to a motor vehicle incident in the 900 block of E. Irving Avenue.

"Upon further investigation, officers discovered that there was a physical altercation that took place between several individuals that had gathered inside of Menominee Park," Gorte said in the release. "The physical altercation escalated which resulted in one adult male being stabbed."

Police say a 19-year-old man from Fond du Lac was taken to jail for first degree intentional homicide.

"The Oshkosh Police Department would like to thank the Fond Du Lac Police Department for their assistance in this investigation," the release added.

Oshkosh PD is also calling upon the public for help in the investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident they are encouraged to contact Detective Krueger at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.