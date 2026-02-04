Man falls through the ice on Fox River in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is reminding neighbors no ice is 100% safe after a man fell through the ice on the Fox River in Oshkosh Tuesday night.

Deputies say they were notified just after 8 p.m. Tuesday of a person who was wet and cold after falling through the ice on the Fox River near Ohio Street.

According to the sheriff's office, a 23-year-old man was trying to walk across the river when he broke through the ice and fell into the river. The man called 911 after getting himself out of the water and getting to shore safely.

The 23-year-old suffered no injuries from the incident.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that no ice is 100% safe," The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says. "This is particularly true in areas with a current, such as the Fox River."

