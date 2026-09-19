Man arrested after threatening to kill 4 people, including 3 juveniles, at Oshkosh home

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 45-year-old Oshkosh man was taken into custody after Oshkosh police said he pointed a gun at a victim and threatened to kill them, along with three juveniles who also were in the home Friday night.

The incident began Sept. 18 around 10:21 p.m. at a residence near North Main Street and East Murdock Avenue.

Police said the 45-year-old man pointed a gun at the victim in the home and threatened to kill them.

According to police, the victim, who is known to the man, escaped by running out of the home. Officers learned from the victim that three juveniles were still inside the residence and that the man had also threatened to kill them, along with any responding police officers.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiations Team and Drone Team, along with Wisconsin State Patrol and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to the residence.

Negotiators were able to contact the man and convinced him to surrender.

The suspect came out of the residence, surrendered peacefully to law enforcement and was taken into custody. He was placed in jail for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and strangulation.

A search warrant was conducted at the home, and four firearms were seized along with ammunition, according to police.