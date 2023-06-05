Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with gun in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police said a man was arrested on Main Street early Monday morning after threatening people with a handgun.

Police said they first received a call to the 1100 block of South Main Street shortly after midnight stating that a man had been pointing a gun at people and threatening to shoot them.

When officers arrived, police say they helped two children who had escaped to a second-story balcony down from the house and learned two other children, ages one and two, were still inside with the suspect.

Oshkosh police said they then deployed SWAT, crisis negotiations and drone teams. Officers from the Winnebago Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Omro and UW Oshkosh Police forces all helped as well, according to Oshkosh PD.

SWAT teams were able to rescue the two children and arrest the suspect, who police say was hiding under a blanket with a loaded gun beneath him when officers found him.

Neighbor Bob Marshall heard the commotion from the arrest, which he says was sorta scary.

"I heard the police ask somebody to come out of their house…they were saying something to the effect of 'wake up and come outside," he recalled.

Marshall says the neighborhood is usually fairly quiet and safe, but says he's seen more police activity than normal in recent days.

"The other day we did have something else by the [Oshkosh Arena] here," he said. "It was something [the] police were involved but I didn't know what that was at all."

Police explained that all four children were removed safely from the residence, though the total number of people in the residence at the time remains unclear.

According to police, the suspect did have an outstanding warrant.

NBC 26 reached out to the District Attorney's office but has not yet heard what possible charges the suspect could face.

