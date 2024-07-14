Major Christian music festival 'Lifest' in Oshkosh for 26th year

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Lifest Christian Music Festival returns to Oshkosh for its 26th year, taking over the grounds of the Sunnyview Expo Center from July 11 to July 14.



Festival organizers say is is one of the largest Christian music festivals in the nation

The festival has already announced acts for next year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

The four-day festival might not look like much during the day, but the fun begins later in the evenings, says Festival Director John Dougherty.

"There's something to do for everybody, so it's not just a music festival. You see people getting together and riding our ferris wheel, or hanging out in our kid zone or our petting zoo, attending seminars. We've got all the wonderful food from all the different kind of food truck kind of vibe."

Dougherty also tells NBC 26 Lifest started in 1990 as a simple charity 5K.

The run became so popular that it eventually morphed into a full-scale music festival featuring some of the most popular Christian music artists, speakers, and other performers.

As the festival grew, so did the need for volunteers.

Volunteer Head of Security Sheri Rector is back for her 19th year.

"Why do you keep coming back?" we asked her.

"I love the people," she replied. "I love serving for people to receive the love of Jesus. That's why I'm here."

Lifest organizers say that more than 28,000 people from 34 states and two countries are attending this year's festival.

Including Pastor Renee Thomas from the Family in Faith Church in Fennimore, Wisconsin.

"It makes a difference," she says, ecstatic about being back at the festival. She's been to all of them but two. "A huge impact on so many people. And you can- for me personally, I come to get refilled and rejuvenated because I'm a pastor. So I give, give, give. And then my bucket is filled when I come to Lifest."

With one day to go in the festival, the hope for organizers is that everyone leaves knowing the message of God's love.