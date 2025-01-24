Watch Now
Lindemann ordered to pay more thousands to Fox River boat crash victims

Jason Lindemann 8-22-23
Jason Lindemann sits during a motion hearing. Lindemann is charged with crashing his boat into a paddle-wheel boat on the Fox River in July of 2022.
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Jason Lindemann, the man convicted for his role in a 2022 Fox River boat crash, was ordered by a judge to pay $11,709.79 in restitution to eight victims.

Lindemann had a restitution hearing at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Last August, he was sentenced to five months of conditional jail time for his role in the boat crash that left several people injured.

Lindemann is still a defendant in a civil case filed by the company who owns the paddle boat involved in the 2022 crash, On The Loos Cruises, LLC. A status conference hearing for the civil case is scheduled for Feb. 14.

