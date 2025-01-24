Lindemann ordered to pay more thousands to Fox River boat crash victims

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Jason Lindemann, the man convicted for his role in a 2022 Fox River boat crash, was ordered by a judge to pay $11,709.79 in restitution to eight victims.

Lindemann had a restitution hearing at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Last August, he was sentenced to five months of conditional jail time for his role in the boat crash that left several people injured.

Lindemann is still a defendant in a civil case filed by the company who owns the paddle boat involved in the 2022 crash, On The Loos Cruises, LLC. A status conference hearing for the civil case is scheduled for Feb. 14.