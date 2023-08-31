Kobussen Buses looking for more help as school returns

Kobussen Buses has been practicing driving routes in preparation for the upcoming school year

Oshkosh terminal Regional Manager Casey Fields says he has the routes covered for now, but is still looking for extra help

Fields says he hopes to hire five to ten more drivers

As area schools get set to return in the coming days, Kobussen Buses is getting their staff prepared for the upcoming school year, and looking to hire.

Casey Fields is Kobussen's Regional Manger for the Oshkosh terminal.

He says his drivers have been out and about this week, practicing their routes through Oshkosh.

Fields says his crews are ready for the upcoming school year, and have all the routes covered for now, but is still looking for extra help.

"We're looking to put more drivers in training and on the road. Sometimes we have to pull from our office or our mechanics or our other assistants. They have to come in and drive routes, ultimately we'd like to get them off of routes."

Fields says he hopes to hire five to 10 more drivers and encourages anyone interested to apply on Kobussen's website.